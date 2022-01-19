Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 84.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150,133 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

PPG opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

