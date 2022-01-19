Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 68,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
RVLV stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $89.60.
In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 626,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,203,564. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
