Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 68,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 626,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,203,564. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

