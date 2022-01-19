Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

