Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 685,447 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685,447 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

