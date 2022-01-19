Pangolin (PNG) Price Down 29.1% This Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $34.72 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.30 or 0.07418612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,364.99 or 0.99733243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00066510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,736,409 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

