PANTHEON X (XPN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.31 Million

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 4% higher against the dollar. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004985 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00052333 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006871 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X (XPN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PANTHEON X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PANTHEON X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

