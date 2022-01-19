Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.23 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $45.23 million and $4.72 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.54 or 0.00034519 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00057950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.74 or 0.07416165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.24 or 0.99716391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00066770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,081 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.