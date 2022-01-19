Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Down 23.0% in December

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 50,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of PKBK traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,104. The company has a market capitalization of $279.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $24.00.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.09% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $63,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,882 shares of company stock valued at $198,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

