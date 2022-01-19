Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 254 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,853,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,460,000 after acquiring an additional 435,955 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

CAT opened at $229.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.60 and its 200 day moving average is $206.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

