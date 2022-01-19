Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

