Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after acquiring an additional 727,710 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $419.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.57 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.20 and a 200-day moving average of $415.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

