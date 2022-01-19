Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

ABC stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $136.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

