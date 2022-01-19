Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.90

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 25238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

