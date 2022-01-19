Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

