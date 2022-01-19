Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 626.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,740 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Paychex were worth $41,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.08. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.