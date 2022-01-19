PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,814,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 358,623 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,913,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDSB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,419. The firm has a market cap of $179.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

