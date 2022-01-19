Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

PENN opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

