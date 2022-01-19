Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSHG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 43,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,862. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.07.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

