P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIN. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in P&F Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P&F Industries by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

PFIN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,416. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

