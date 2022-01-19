Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,709 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 2,474 shares.The stock last traded at $9.25 and had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 5,208.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

