PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:PHX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 121,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 215,179 shares of company stock worth $533,991. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 46,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

