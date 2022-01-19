Pictet & Cie Europe SA Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,633 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

