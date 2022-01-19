Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 398,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 218,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,031,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $286.60 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

