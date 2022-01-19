Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $48.30 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 45,723 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.8% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $146.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day moving average of $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.13.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

