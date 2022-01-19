Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $80.34 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,414 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 3.0% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $80,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,409 shares of company stock worth $91,538,298. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $226.06 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.05.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

