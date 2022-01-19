Pictet & Cie Europe SA Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $516.72 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $380.64 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $583.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.91.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

