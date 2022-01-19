Pictet & Cie Europe SA Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,392 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $518.39 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $603.39 and a 200-day moving average of $619.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $246.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

