Pictet & Cie Europe SA Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $255.55 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.48 and a 200-day moving average of $255.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

