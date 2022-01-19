Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.10.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

PDD stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -769.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,751,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,141,000 after buying an additional 687,328 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,844,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,898,000 after buying an additional 111,280 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

