Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s current price.

PING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of PING opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

