Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.44. 3,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,344. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

