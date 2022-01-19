Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

