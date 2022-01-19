Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $13.46 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $13.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.37. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on PXD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.10.

NYSE:PXD opened at $216.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $218.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

