Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of PLLIF stock remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

