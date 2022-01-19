PlayDapp Price Tops $0.98 (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $295.71 million and $29.16 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00052200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.