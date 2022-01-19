Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

