PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,621 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 813.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

