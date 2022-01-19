PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 6,096.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,199,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

MAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

