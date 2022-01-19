PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $344,000 Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 158,166.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

