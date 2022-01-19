PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,841,000 after purchasing an additional 51,680 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 312,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,640 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

