PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vedanta by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 89,136 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vedanta by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,204,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 182,993 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of VEDL opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.