PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEY. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

