PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Up 55.3% in December

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PolarityTE by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $58.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PolarityTE will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

