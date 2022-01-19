Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Karooooo worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Karooooo alerts:

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Karooooo Ltd. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Karooooo Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.