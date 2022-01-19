Polymetal International plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AUCOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

AUCOY opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.