Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $103.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 678,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Power Integrations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

