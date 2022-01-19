PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) versus Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PowerSchool alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PowerSchool and Paylocity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 1 3 7 0 2.55 Paylocity 0 4 7 0 2.64

PowerSchool presently has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. Paylocity has a consensus target price of $294.87, indicating a potential upside of 53.02%. Given PowerSchool’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than Paylocity.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerSchool and Paylocity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paylocity $635.63 million 16.68 $70.82 million $1.58 121.96

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than PowerSchool.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A Paylocity 13.10% 16.89% 2.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of PowerSchool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paylocity beats PowerSchool on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.