Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.49

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.49 and traded as low as $61.00. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 6,739 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $302.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 402,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 64,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 14.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.