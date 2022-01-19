Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 145,485,821 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The company has a market capitalization of £35.92 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

