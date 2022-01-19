Presidio Property Trust Stock to Split on Friday, January 21st (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) are going to split on Friday, January 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, January 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of SQFT opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Presidio Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Presidio Property Trust will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

Separately, Aegis cut their price objective on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQFT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

